Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,465 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 5.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.02. 13,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $90.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

