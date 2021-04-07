Rempart Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises 4.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

BEP traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. 2,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,151. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Several research firms recently commented on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

