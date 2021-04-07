Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.20.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

