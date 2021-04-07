Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.80. 31,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,393. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

