Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $436,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Kazia Therapeutics Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.