Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

MIRM stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $606.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.