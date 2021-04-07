Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 133,700 Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Tiziana Life Sciences worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLSA. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $645,000.

TLSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.52 million, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.41. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

