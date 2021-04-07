Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fanhua by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fanhua by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the third quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,438.56 and a beta of 0.82. Fanhua Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

