Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 544,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,837 shares of company stock worth $6,372,709.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

