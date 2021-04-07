Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.46). Replimune Group also reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,358,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

