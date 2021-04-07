Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lawson Products were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lawson Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lawson Products by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAWS. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.61 million, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

