Rhumbline Advisers Has $334,000 Stock Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Athersys worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 533,510 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Athersys by 2,539.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 352,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 339,031 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Athersys by 26.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 259,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 59.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athersys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

ATHX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

