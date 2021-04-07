Rhumbline Advisers Has $343,000 Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Great Ajax worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

