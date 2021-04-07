Rhumbline Advisers Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $59,925.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $39.12.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

