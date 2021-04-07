Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 624 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

