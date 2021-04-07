Richard Hutton Sells 1,000 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,396.39).

Richard Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 6th, Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total transaction of £23,300 ($30,441.60).

LON GRG opened at GBX 2,262.80 ($29.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,160.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,785.36. Greggs plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,361.77 ($30.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

