Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,364,753 shares.The stock last traded at $80.28 and had previously closed at $78.78.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

