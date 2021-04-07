ROAD (ROAD) Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $441,705.14 and approximately $75,891.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

