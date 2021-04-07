Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.09

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.09 and traded as high as C$59.52. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$59.52, with a volume of 1,582,916 shares changing hands.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.07.

The company has a market cap of C$29.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.09.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

