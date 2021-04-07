Rollins Financial Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $79.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.