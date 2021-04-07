Rollins Financial Takes $276,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $$30.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 280,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

