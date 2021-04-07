Rope One Day Volume Reaches $36,015.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Rope has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $84.27 or 0.00149525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $36,015.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00763921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,563.60 or 1.00369602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.