Royale Finance (ROYA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.20 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $2.20 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00272554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.91 or 0.00779126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,906.07 or 1.00558447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Royale Finance Token Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.