Ruler Protocol Price Hits $337.21 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $337.21 or 0.00599102 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $299,066.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00263973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.00761100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,566.64 or 1.00498501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

