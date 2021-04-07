RVW Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock remained flat at $$22.22 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,409. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41.

