RVW Wealth LLC Has $15 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:NULG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. 155,412 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.