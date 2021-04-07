RVW Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $63.56 on Wednesday, reaching $3,287.38. The company had a trading volume of 124,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,997.62 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3,172.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

