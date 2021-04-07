RVW Wealth LLC Invests $1 Million in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,050 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

