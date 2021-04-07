RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 65,792 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $29,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,907,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,468,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of SLY stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,137. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

