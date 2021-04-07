Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Sachem Capital has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of SACH opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

