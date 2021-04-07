SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $213,729.42 and approximately $1,780.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 137.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035784 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005170 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004050 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars.

