salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.76. 260,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average is $233.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

