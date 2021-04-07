SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €134.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.13 ($156.62).

SAP stock traded up €2.12 ($2.49) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €108.90 ($128.12). The company had a trading volume of 3,124,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

