ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,871. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $773.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ScanSource by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in ScanSource by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

