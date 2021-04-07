Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.57

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €118.57 ($139.49) and traded as high as €131.42 ($154.61). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €131.40 ($154.59), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €126.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.57.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

