Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $250,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,224.75 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.23 and a 52 week high of $2,237.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,075.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,816.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

