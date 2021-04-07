Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 5,386 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $439.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $273.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.