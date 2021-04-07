Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 388,686 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,902,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,686 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $332,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

Shares of MMM opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.