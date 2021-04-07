Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $764.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold a total of 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

