Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,372,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,962,424 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 7.4% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.83% of Alibaba Group worth $5,206,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $623.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.