Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

CSL stock opened at $168.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

