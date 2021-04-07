Scotiabank Increases Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $37.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Canfor stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393. Canfor has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

