Scotiabank Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $28.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $27.50 to $28.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of OR opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

