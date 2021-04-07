Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.