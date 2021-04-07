Secret (SCRT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.08 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $220.63 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.66 or 0.00454106 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00028734 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.90 or 0.04419583 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,762,367 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.