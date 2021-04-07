SEEN Price Reaches $11.47 on Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One SEEN coin can now be bought for $11.47 or 0.00020156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SEEN has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $116,755.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.07 or 0.00634684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00080313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.