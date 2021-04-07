SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.73

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Several brokerages have commented on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.63. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,313.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,523,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,269,843 in the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 404,898 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

