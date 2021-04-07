Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €179.00 ($210.59) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €197.91 ($232.83).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €186.40 ($219.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €166.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -159.86. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

