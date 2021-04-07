Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 726.45 ($9.49) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 552.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 414.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market cap of £299.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.37.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

