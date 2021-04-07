SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Tops $278,236.58

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $278,236.58 and approximately $15,844.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00626574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

